Northern Rangers won the clash of the English coaches as Peter Savill's side beat Dan Smith's Launceston City 5-0.
With all Launceston's statewide sides playing away this weekend, the city's soccer spotlight fell on the Northern Championship and Savill's Yorkshire accent was in fine form after a Pat Lanau-Atkinson hat-trick and singles to Simon Petrusma and Jonny Burk delivered victory in the second-versus-third encounter.
"It was a competitive game played in good spirits," he said. "The clean sheet is important and the win is very important."
Asked where this left his side on the ladder, Savill added: "I don't know. I don't look at the ladder, that takes care of itself. If we want to win the league we have to win games, and we did that today."
Smith said his side struggled for numbers and was just happy to put a team on the park.
"Their team was full of men, ours was full of boys and that showed," he said. "We've got teams playing at the other end of the state and so lose players whereas these guys play together week-in, week-out."
Riverside lost a tight contest at Ulverstone 3-2 in which Isaac Klug and Tim Roberts scored but Dan Shaw missed a penalty. Zac Thomas, Dave Williams and an Alireza Jafari own goal saw Ulvie home.
Devonport Strikers mirrored the club's senior result with a 4-0 defeat of Launceston United.
In the women's competition, second-placed Northern Rangers maintained the charge with a 5-3 win over Launceston City.
Mo Chamberlain claimed a hat-trick and Abbie Chugg two while C Hsinag and Sarah Campbell replied for the visitors.
Rangers coach Jo Haezebrouck said: "In pockets we played some good football but we are not consistent enough to dominate a full game.
"Moana was unstoppable and Brianna Murfet and Stella Daniel were rocks in the defence so still enough positives to continue the chase."
Meg Connolly (two) and Lucy Waud earned third-placed Riverside a 3-2 win at fourth-placed Ulverstone while leaders Burnie won 13-0 at Somerset.
Goals from Bianca Anderson and Angelina Von Stieglitz earned Launceston United a 2-2 draw at Devonport who replied through Taylor Wittwer and Holli O'Toole.
Launceston United overcame major dramas to record a 4-0 NPL Tasmania loss at runaway leaders Devonport.
Import striker David Owusu and new keeper Aidan Piper - among United's best performers this season - were involved in a car accident on the way to the game. Both were taken to hospital as a precaution and, although given the all-clear, were unable to play at Valley Road.
Angelo Amato filled in up front while Greg Duffy came out of retirement and did a superb job between the sticks.
However, a Brody Denehey brace, another from the prolific Roberto Garrido and a long-range Nick Lanau-Atkinson strike saw the hosts home.
For the second time this season, a 92nd-minute winner decided the Glenorchy versus Launceston City match, but this time it went to the Knights.
Avenging their round-two 1-0 loss to Jack Woodland's goal with an identical result, Knights struck late through Daniel Sagno.
A week after his eye-catching brace against United, the tricky winger won a free-kick from Joel Stone's edge-of-the-box lunge and then curled it beyond Lachie Clark for the game's only goal.
Riverside sank to a new low with a 10-0 loss to Kingborough.
With their home ground unavailable, the game was played at Darcy Street and the Lions swiftly adapted to their new den.
Ahmad Othman and Declan Taylor claimed two each with other goals from Simon Vivarelli, Kobe Kemp and Tom Prince against his old team containing younger brother, Will, and co-coached by dad, Lynden.
The major surprise was that it took Olympic's former City nemesis Noah Mies more than an hour to get on the scoresheet before bagging a late hat-trick.
In another of the day's goalfests, Clarence Zebras beat South Hobart 5-4. Riley Dillon claimed a couple for the winners while another Nick Morton hat-trick was in vain for his dad Ken's side.
In the under-21s, Launceston City twice came from two goals down to beat Glenorchy 5-3.
Arpan Rai reduced the early arrears when Knights went 2-0 up but City were still 3-1 down with 15 minutes left before Will Fleming (two), Robert Stone and Rai's second delivered victory.
Riverside also hit five but so did their opponents Kingborough.
An entertaining 5-5 draw saw Olympic's Austin Marshall and Henry Cook both score braces with Gedi Krusa completing the scoring.
Bottom-placed Taroona caused a major upset in the Women's Super League by holding high-flying Devonport to a 1-1 draw.
The league's top two are due to collide at Darcy Street on Sunday when South Hobart host Launceston United eight days before the same teams meet in the Statewide Cup final.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.