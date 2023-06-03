Launceston have entered the mid-season break with a wave of momentum following their 12-point win against their fancied NTFAW premier opponents Old Launcestonians, 8.3 (51) to 6.3 (39).
Securing just their second win of the season, the Blues stormed out to an early lead at Invermay Park as they kicked three of the first four goals.
Two more majors in the second term ensured the league's previously bottom side held a 5.2 (32) to 2.1 (13) half-time lead.
While the hosts outscored their opponents in the second half, the Blues were not to be caught, much to the delight of coach Ivo Agostini.
"We're actually starting to gel as a team and everyone's a lot more confident in each other's game, so they're more confident that they're going to win the footy," he said of his team's recent form.
The Blues' win marks their second in three weeks, however, their turnaround is perhaps better marked by their previous match against OLs, where they lost 92-0.
Agostini pointed to his side's youth injection as a big reason why their has been such improvement.
"We've been playing under-17 girls each week and those girls are actually starring week in, week out," he said.
"I think at the moment now, just the place we're at with the club, a lot of things have changed with a little bit more acceptance by the club and inclusion has gone a long way into lifting the morale.
"A few people never expected us to get a win as soon as we did with the amount of players we lost, which was 14, and now we're on our second win of the season and hopefully turning things around."
Agostini also admitted OLs' 10 or more players out helped their cause.
On a personal note, it was a memorable day for Hayley Whyte, who was among the best for the Blues in her 150th career game.
Also leading the way were Kelsie Hill, Monique Booth, Emma Castles, Claudia Agostini and Jazmine Lanza.
Elsewhere, Old Scotch's dominant first half led the way for their 8.4 (52) to 3.8 (26) against South Launceston, while Bridgenorth got the better of Scottsdale 8.6 (54) to 3.5 (23) to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
In division one, Deloraine headlined a day of one-sided results as they cruised past George Town 10.15 (75) to 3.1 (19).
The margin might have been higher if it was not for inaccurate kicking from the Kangaroos, having kicked one goal for 10 behinds at the first break.
Evandale recorded what was by far their biggest victory so far this season, beating East Coast 18.19 (127) to 0.0 (0).
Hillwood moved up to second on percentage following their massive win against Longford, with scores finishing 19.17 (131) to 1.1 (7).
Meander Valley had the bye.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
