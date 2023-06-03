The Examiner
NTFAW: Launceston youth lead charge, Hillwood climb to second

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 3 2023 - 6:46pm
Launceston's Shani Templar kicked two goals against Old Launcestonians. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston's Shani Templar kicked two goals against Old Launcestonians. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston have entered the mid-season break with a wave of momentum following their 12-point win against their fancied NTFAW premier opponents Old Launcestonians, 8.3 (51) to 6.3 (39).

