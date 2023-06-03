Police say no serious injuries have been reported after a crash on Frankford Road at Glengarry on Saturday, June 3.
As of 2.20pm emergency services are at the scene of the two-vehicle head-on crash near the intersection between Frankford and Lamont roads.
The eastbound lane is blocked and delays are likely as officers manage and clear the scene.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Police also report that Boyer Road near the Norske Skog pulp mill at Boyer has been reopened after an earlier crash killed a woman and injured a man, both in their 20s.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.