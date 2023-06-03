As it has been said - all good things must come to an end.
And after around 1500 editions the time has come for this column to morph into history. Hopefully both regular and sometime readers have found it to be a good thing - one way or another.
It's never really been difficult to find a poignant subject matter every weekend for the past 30 years - that's the nature of sport whether it be locally, nationally or globally.
Whether it's a matter of heroes or villains - and pleasingly the former dominate by a mile - or the myriad issues that face the world's most universal pastimes, there has always been something to pen a thought about.
For sure there have been some themes that these 700 words per week have pursued with more fervour - occasionally, at least, to the annoyance of those who have some responsibility for addressing them.
And there has been the pleasure of regaling great feats, magnificent traditions and splendid innovation.
Above all perhaps there has been the opportunity to ponder the changing face of sport.
When this column began the internet was in its infancy, the mobile phone was a challenge and the laptop and its production tools still a work in progress.
In its early years, the column's words were dictated via phone to transcribers, almost all women - highly skilled on the keyboard but as the weeks went by increasingly expert on the terminology, subject matter and the spelling of names. It's an example of a fine tradition that sadly became redundant.
Then followed the precarious dial-up connection to send those words by landline. Imminent success in conveyance was signalled by potentially the most annoying sound ever concocted.
Fortunately email attachments eventually became the accepted norm. That practice has lasted well - even preferred it seems to direct dumping of the material into a system template.
It, of course, enabled submission on a relatively timely basis from just about anywhere in the world and providing the opportunity for a little more variation in copy.
From a personal point of view, it should be recorded that I once informed a friend working at the Australian Sports Commission charged with introducing electronic mail to national sporting organisations that I doubted it would ever take off but on his say-so I resolved to give it ago.
So as these final words are typed, time for a little reflection and reminder about the important issues.
Locally, Tasmanians have proven over the last three decades that they are more than capable of mixing it with the nation's best and representing the country at the highest level.
And many have shown that it's more than possible to do it from a Tasmanian base.
Five Olympic sports - basketball, cycling, hockey, rowing and athletics - have been the standouts in consistency of delivery in both quality and quantity. In the professional sports, Tasmanian cricket has been their equal.
Meanwhile there have also been individuals and smaller groups in other sports that have made their state and nation just as proud.
But there remains the darkest of clouds hovering. The demise of physical education and literacy and organised sport and active recreational activities in Tasmanian schools presents a huge threat to our health, culture and success.
And alongside that, the even greater danger that accompanies the failure to provide universal learn-to swim options in which Tasmania once so proudly led the country.
Nationally the reluctance of bureaucrats, bean-counters, and more recently the tsars in charge of the big professional codes, to comprehend and respect the contribution of the volunteer sector in delivering sport across the country week-in week-out remains a massive threat.
The obsession with unnecessary compliance, key performance indicators and targets in return for the relative pittances in grants that are provided, must be addressed.
Globally, the viability of the biggest events remains a key focus for world governing bodies.
Expecting way too much in return for staging and television rights has found many international federations living beyond their means.
The halcyon days of the turn of this century are gone - and won't return.
So it's time to sign-out - but to quote the late Scott Palmer there's a chance we'll find a way to "Keep Punching".
*************************
