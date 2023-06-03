Both Northern teams dominated their matches at the Silverdome in round 10 of the Tasmanian Netball League.
Cavaliers reached the 100-goal marker for the second time against Arrows this season, winning 102-16, with 30 added in the final quarter.
In her first game as head coach, Katie O'Neill was delighted to have a perfect record next to her name.
"I think I'll just retire for the season now," she joked.
"It was a good opportunity for me to step up as assistant and lead and then get provided with feedback about how I went."
Experience was not just being gained in the coaching department either for the Cavs, with Paige O'Neill stepping up from 19-and-under alongside debutant Sophie Brewer.
However, perhaps the most impressive performance from a player coming through was Esther Kidmas, who not only outscored her teammate and prolific goal-scorer Hayley McDougall, she scored 50 goals playing goal-attack.
"Coming back from her knee injury, she's taken a little while to hit her straps, but she's certainly doing it at the right time," O'Neill said of the talented player.
"She's a really exciting kid, she's super tall, she's athletic, fairly accurate - 50 from 56 today - and playing predominantly at goal-attack, she's doing a little bit more shooting under fatigue.
"So to be able to put up 56 shots and shoot at 89 per cent is pretty good."
On court one at the Silverdome, the Hawks were nearly as proficient as they belted Karana 94-27.
Managing 20 or more goals in every term, coach Alicia Sargent noted the Hawks' consistent performance was down to their mindset of breaking matches down into five-minute periods.
"It's always about taking every quarter as it comes ... we look at how we started a quarter, how we went in the middle and how we finished," she said.
"For games like today, our defensive game as a whole team grew, it was still fine in the first quarter, but we knew we could do more and that was the challenge that we put to the team, to be in sync and united in their defensive pressure."
With the league taking a break over the long weekend, both Northern sides will get the chance to freshen up before a tough run of matches leading into finals.
Sargent claimed her and the squad were chomping at the bit to get into the home stretch.
"We're all excited for the last bit of the season, because we've got some really tough games coming up," she said.
"It's what you want before finals, you want to be able to put your best netball out there in the build up and then keep growing that once the finals campaign starts. It can't be business as usual."
Next round, Cavaliers host Cripps Waratah with revenge in mind following their one-point opening-weekend loss, while the Hawks play Kingston on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
