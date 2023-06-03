The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

TNL: Northern Hawks and Cavaliers dominate in Silverdome clinic

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 3 2023 - 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavaliers' Esther Kidmas leaps above her Arrows opponents. Picture by Rod Thompson
Cavaliers' Esther Kidmas leaps above her Arrows opponents. Picture by Rod Thompson

Both Northern teams dominated their matches at the Silverdome in round 10 of the Tasmanian Netball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.