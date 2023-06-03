Northern Tasmanians came out in force for the 185th Campbell Town Show.
Held across two days, the show played host to a range of activities and competitions, including sheep shearing, fashion parades, a maker market, yard dog trials, woodchopping, and the much-anticipated dachshund dash.
Midlands Agricultural Association president Rob Calvert said the show saw record crowds in attendance.
"This year's show was certainly up there with one of our biggest yet," Mr Calvert said.
"It was an amazing turn-out; more than 6000 show-goers attended over the two days.
"We've been really blessed by the good weather and sunshine, with two beautiful days. It has certainly made for a great day out for the whole family."
Mr Calvert said that the two-day event was a great opportunity for those in the industry to get together and promote the diverse agriculture of the Tasmanian Midlands.
"Overall, this year's show has been wonderful, and we've had some really positive feedback," he said.
"Some of the highlights of the show included the dachshund dash, where we saw over 50 entries in that competition, a shed full of sheep, and we awarded an Honorary Life Membership to a lady called Georgina Wallace.
"It has been great to see the local community get behind the show and show their support. And we can't do any of that without the help of our great sponsors, including our premier sponsor, Nutrien Ag Solutions."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
