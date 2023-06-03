The tension was palpable, the Longford fans in the grandstand were getting louder and no one knew how long there was to go because the electronic scoreboard was out of action.
The siren went and the players from both sides just stood still as there was 'aahhhhh' from the crowd.
The much-hyped match of the NTFA premier season ended in a draw with both sides finishing 5.6 (36) at Longford on Saturday.
The reigning premiers hosted the ladder-leading Sharks and it was the hard-fought round-eight contest spectators had hoped for.
The scene was set for a cracking final stanza with Longford up by a goal at three-quarter time.
Tigers coach Mitch Stagg reminded his players of their great come-from-behind win against South Launceston in round six and asked for another 25 minutes.
It took Hillwood's play of the day to level the scores early in the final quarter.
They slowed it down and executed short '45' kicks through the middle of the ground which ended in a set-shot goal to Archie Wilkinson.
Wilkinson, who received a free-kick after being caught over the shoulder on the lead, snuck it through from 30m and you could sense a draw was on the cards.
Minutes later it was Wilkinson again with a big pack mark and he let out a roar after kicking truly from 30m.
A courageous defensive mark by Jack Tuthill, floating back with the flight, was another of the Sharks' final-quarter highlights.
Then Longford had their moment.
Connor Pearton spotted up Luke Murfitt-Cowen 15m out from goal.
The full-forward composed himself and hammered it home before his chainsaw-like celebration.
Stagg was "lost for words" in the rooms after the game.
He said he was disappointed with the draw because he felt the Tigers controlled most of the match.
But he was thrilled with their fight late as they looked dead and buried with four minutes to go.
"I'm really proud of the effort. We got found wanting against Bracknell early on in the year in a similar type of game," he said.
"It was pleasing to see them fight themselves out of that situation.
"It showed a lot of character. We had boys who had done big minutes in the midfield and they lifted and found something."
He elaborated on the disappointment of the result.
"Our basics, once again, let us down at key periods and they capitalised on that," he said.
"Our back-six were absolutely fantastic and stood up all day and credit to Hillwood, they started to drive the ball deeper and bring their talls into it.
"Once again we've held a side to a low score so I can't ask any more of our backline.
"But it is disappointing not to come out with a win considering we won the clearances and inside-50s."
Stagg gave special mention to rucks Hamish Sytsma and debutant Tony Aganas who stood up in the absence of regular ruck Sam Luttrell.
They gave up plenty of height to arguably the best ruck in the competition Hamish Leedham.
"We knew we were probably going to give up the hit-outs," Stagg said.
"Full respect to them, they actually held their own in that regard.
"It was once the ball came out of the stoppage that their true value was shown."
Aganas played was among Launceston's best players in their TSL development league premiership win last season.
"Tony is coming off a very limited pre-season and he only joined the club in the last month," Stagg said.
"We asked a lot of him today against the top side and I thought we competed really well."
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce said the Sharks knew the Tigers were a good contested side with good ball users on the inside and outside of stoppages.
"We knew that we had to try and get them on the outside," he said.
"But they did a really good job at getting numbers back behind the football and at times we just went a bit too quick.
"Then we adjusted a bit with our composure moving the football forward but it was just too little too late."
The playing-coach praised his group's ability to stay in the fight.
"For the boys to be a goal down going in the last quarter with the home crowd, we kept running we kept backing in our skills and we didn't go into our shell," he said.
Isaac Thompson was named Hillwood's best and showcased an ability to slow the game and help give the Sharks more control.
Pearce summed up his game well.
"When the game is tough, we want the football in his hands or blokes' hands that we know that can use the football and he's definitely one of them," he said.
Leedham got plenty of attention from Longford in the first half and Pearce was pleased with his pressure around the ground and the way he gave the Sharks first-use of the ball.
Jacob Boyd was strong down back and Brad Templar showed a lot early with his two goals.
Pearce said Templar hadn't played a lot of football and was from a basketball background.
"He's still got patches where he needs to work on but it's always good to have a bit of an X-factor in your team," he said.
"He also chops out in the ruck but he can fly for the football or can snap them and he's agile and a tough match-up."
Alistair Taylor went off with a hamstring injury in the third quarter and Pearce said he'd likely miss two to three games.
Meanwhile, South Launceston won the battle between fourth and fifth with a 10.13 (73) to 5.10 (40) at Bracknell.
The Bulldogs raced out of the gates with a five goal to zip first quarter.
Rocherlea have won five in a row after a second-quarter blitz against Deloraine.
The City Tigers banged on six goals to one in the second term to be up by 52 points at the half.
They ended up 13.7 (85) to 4.8 (32) victors at Deloraine.
Bridgenorth beat Scottsdale 8.11 (59) to 6.4 (40) in the round's other nail-biting encounter.
It was a tight game with the Magpies up by 11 points at quarter-time and the Parrots ahead by six points at the main break.
It was still one goal the difference at three-quarter time before Bridgenorth kicked two goals and kept the Pies goalless in the fourth term.
The Parrots had an even spread of goal-kickers with Declan Boyd and Dylan Farquhar slotting two each.
Lee Nichols finished with four for the the Pies.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
