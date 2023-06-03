Launceston Tornadoes took one win and one loss from their NBL1 South home double-header.
The Tornadoes lost 77-65 to Frankston Blues at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday night.
The Blues were rewarded for their consistency in the second half, outscoring the Torns by six points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Frankston's Chloe Bibby had a big game with 35 points and four rebounds.
In both their weekend matches, the Torns had an even spread of contributors which has been a focus since the start of the season.
Without captain Keely Froling, the Tornadoes had Liv West (11), Micah Simpson (14), Macey Crawford (13) and Riley Lupfer (14) reach double digits.
It came after the Torns defeated Ringwood Hawks 80-72 at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium on Friday.
The Tornadoes, who remain undefeated in Ulverstone this season, got the jump in the first quarter, racing to a 20-10 lead.
They powered up again in the second quarter with a 29-16 effort.
Trailing by 23 points, the Hawks got to work and outscored the Torns 30-12 in the third stanza to make the deficit five points at three-quarter time.
But the home team wrestled back the momentum in the fourth term with 19 points to 16.
A shared scoring performance held the Tornadoes in good stead.
Keely Froling and West knocked down 20 points each, while Lupfer (15) and Simpson (12) also hit double digits.
Crawford led the assists for both teams with four.
Ariel Jones caused the most damage for the visitors with 28 points while Marta Hermida sunk 24.
