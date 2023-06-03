The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Gumboots go flying at inaugural Gumboot Gala at Inveresk Precinct

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 3 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Mervin (17), an Interweave volunteer at the Gumboot Gala Inveresk. Picture by Rod Thompson
Abbey Mervin (17), an Interweave volunteer at the Gumboot Gala Inveresk. Picture by Rod Thompson

The inaugural Gumboot Gala was a smash hit on Saturday, packed with festivities from gumboot throwing, art workshops, live music and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.