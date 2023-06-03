The inaugural Gumboot Gala was a smash hit on Saturday, packed with festivities from gumboot throwing, art workshops, live music and more.
Visitors of all ages lined up for main gumboot throwing event (or Wellie Wanging as it's called in the UK), to test their strength and launch the boot as far as they could, while others enjoyed the public art supplied by Interweave Arts around the UTAS Invermay Campus.
Community connector for the City of Launceston's ABCDE learning site Sarah McCormack said the gala success was an amazing community effort.
"We work really closely with the community to focus on assets, people and places and the result of which is what you have here today," Ms McCormack said.
"We ask communities if they could do anything to build a stronger community and for them to get involved and make it happen, and today we have the inaugural Gumboot Gala."
The gala is the brainchild of UTAS community garden coordinator Jeff McClintock, and coordinated by Interweave Arts with the support of the City of Launceston's ABCDE Learning Site program, The University of Tasmania, the Launceston Tramway Museum, Relationships Australia and the state government's Healthy Tasmania Fund.
Ms McCormack said it took a lot of hard work and community collaboration to make the event work.
"I've had the warm fuzzies a lot throughout this process," Ms McCormack said.
She said she hoped the event would continue next year.
"All sorts of stuff can happen by the community if you put faith in them."
Members of Interweave Arts added colour to the day, showcasing decorated gumboots across the pavilion and even draped the community garden silos in woven quilts.
Interweave Arts director Kim Schneiders said they were keen to take on the challenge of creating public art for the gala.
"I love the idea that when you say gumboots and the Gumboot Gala, everyone has a bit of a sparkle and a smile on their face," Ms Schneiders said.
"It might be about memories of childhood or good fun adventures, and it's an entryway for us into a creative community vibe that should grow and be celebrated."
