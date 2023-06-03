An annual art exhibition coinciding with World Haemochromatosis Week aims to raise awareness for a common genetic condition that most people have never heard of.
The 2023 OVERLOAD exhibition explores artistic interpretations around the theme 'Fatigue' to raise awareness of haemochromatosis and to prompt people to get tested.
Haemochromatosis, also known as iron overload, is a hereditary condition passed on from both biological parents that causes an excess of iron in the body.
Most people know that having too little iron in your body can cause anaemia, which is characterised by tiredness and lethargy, but few know that the same symptoms can also be caused by too much iron.
Event organiser Sheila Stevenson hopes the exhibition will encourage other Tasmanians to get tested for the common condition.
"This is a way in which I can contribute by using my skills and talents to raise awareness of haemochromatosis. Through this art, people will realise it is more common than they think," she said.
"It's fantastic to see so many wonderful artists willing to participate and help out too.
"Awareness of haemochromatosis is more important now than ever as early diagnosis will help save lives, cut health costs, and reduce unnecessary suffering for so many individuals and families."
Mrs Stevenson recommends anyone who suspects they may have this condition ask their GP for a blood test.
"Everybody is different; some people will have early symptoms of fatigue or joint aches while others won't know they have the condition until the damage is already done," she said.
"Haemochromatosis is not a burden if you get onto it early. Early diagnosis is key to managing and reducing complications.
"It is usually managed by a regime of therapeutic blood donations, often at an Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre.
"This is a classic win-win situation, benefiting both the individual and the community."
The official opening will take place at 3pm on Sunday, June 4, at Van Diemen's Land Creamery and will run until July 16.
All art will be for sale with a 30 per cent commission going to Haemochromatosis Australia.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
