The 2023 OVERLOAD exhibition aims to raise awareness of haemochromatosis

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 4 2023 - 8:00am, first published 4:30am
Event organiser Sheila Stevenson with some of the artwork on show. Picture supplied
Event organiser Sheila Stevenson with some of the artwork on show. Picture supplied

An annual art exhibition coinciding with World Haemochromatosis Week aims to raise awareness for a common genetic condition that most people have never heard of.

