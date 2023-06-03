Sport and recreation disability support group New Horizons Tasmania bring their annual gala back tonight after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gala is one of New Horizons' biggest fundraising events, and chief executive Belinda Kitto said not being able to host it for three years had put a dent in their fundraising reserves.
"It's made it really challenging over the past three years, but we're really excited to be bringing it back," Ms Kitto said.
This year's gala will have patrons dressed for the wild west under a special theme of Yellowstone, after the popular American western drama series.
Ms Kitto said lots of fun activities were planned throughout the night, including a performance from five-time Golden Guitar winning musicians the Davidson Brothers.
She said it was important to raise as much as they could as their federal funding agreement runs out in June 2024.
"We're trying to raise as much as we can, and it's hard to know with these times as things are more difficult for people so we don't want to put pressure on with increased living expenses, but we'll see how we go," Ms Kitto said.
"We're just really pleased to be able to bring the community back together to put on a good show and support New Horizons."
She said the money raised went directly to supporting daily sport and recreation activities.
"It's all for our members to provide opportunities, run programs and provide equipment," she said.
Ms Kitto said this year featured an online software package for people who were unable to attend in person.
"They'll be able to bid on online auctions and donate from anywhere they are," she said.
The gala kicks off at the Tailrace Centre in Riverside at 7pm.
Donations can be made online at aus.givergy.com.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
