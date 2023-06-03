UPDATE - 3.30pm, June 3:
Police have released further details about a fatal crash in Tasmania's South, with Inspector John Pratt saying "inattention" was a factor.
Police believe the 28-year-old man, who was driving a gold Toyota Camry north on Boyer Road, crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Suzuki Swift.
The 28-year-old female driver of the Swift died at the scene, while the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
"The early indication is inattention," Inspector Pratt said.
"The road was a pretty straight section ... the road was dry, it is sealed and in good condition. The traffic was light and the weather was pretty fine at the time."
Inspector Pratt said police were "concerned" as the crash brought the state's road toll for the year to 15, and gave all motorists a stern warning.
"Once again, we can only plead with motorists to pay attention when they're driving a vehicle," he said.
"If you are driving a vehicle, you've got one job to do and that is drive it.
"(It's) very frustrating when people aren't complying."
Police have confirmed both drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle, and forensic investigations are ongoing.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
EARLIER:
A woman has died and a man remains in a serious condition after a crash at Boyer in Tasmania's South on Saturday, June 3.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-vehicle head-on crash on Boyer Road near the Norske Skog paper mill shortly before 9am.
Both drivers are in their 20s, and were the only occupants of the vehicles according to police.
The man was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious condition after the crash.
No further updates.
