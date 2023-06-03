A new Farm Business Resilience Program is being rolled out to give Tasmanian farmers the tools they need to prepare for and manage risk and adapt to a changing climate.
Following the successful resilience pilot program run by Dairy Tasmania, the program will run over two years and provide subsidised and tailored learning opportunities to 300-plus farming businesses.
Under the Australian Future Drought Fund, the state and federal governments have jointly committed more than $4 million to deliver similar farm business resilience plans for other industry sectors across all Tasmanian regions.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said developing a climate-ready agricultural sector was key to growing the value of the Tasmanian agriculture industry.
"We know this starts on the farm, supporting farmers, farm managers, and their employees with training and coaching to develop or update their own plans for their own business in their own way," she said.
"The Tasmanian Farm Business Resilience Program has been designed with the ethos 'developed by farmers for farmers'.
"I would like to congratulate Dairy Tasmania for leading the way with building on-farm resilience and preparedness and managing the risks to sustainable production and the competitiveness of the Tasmanian dairy sector."
The program runs until late 2025 and will give farmers access to workshops and one-on-one support to consider their long-term goals, business management and risks, investment priorities, natural resource management, climate change, succession plans, sustainable irrigation, and farm safety.
Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry Minister Senator Murray Watt said the federal government was committed to working collaboratively with government and industry to ensure businesses are equipped for the future.
"Tasmanians are no strangers to natural disasters and drought, and we are pleased to commit federal funding to help develop more resilient communities," he said.
Further information about the program is available from the NRETas website www.nre.tas.gov.au/fbr.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
