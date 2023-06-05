More than $12 million in funding was supplied to Tasmania's Northern arts and cultural sector in the 2023-24 state budget, including continuing funding for a key Launceston institution.
Arts Minister Elise Archer said the funding was in addition to providing support and resources to enhance the sustainability of arts organisations and arts businesses.
"We actively encourage funding applications from all parts of the state and are committed to delivering support that enables artists, arts organisations, and cultural institutions to plan and deliver projects, and to develop and present new work," Ms Archer said.
She said the government provided annual support to the City of Launceston towards the operations of the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, in recognition of its role as a key cultural institution for the City and the surrounding region.
From 2022 to 2023, the government provided more than $1.6 million in funding for QVMAG, which will continue into the 2023-24 period.
Ms Archer said along with QVMAG, the government regularly supported arts activities in the north of the state through its agreements with Theatre North, Mudlark Theatre, Assembly 197, Sawtooth ARI and Stompin, and major arts events such as the Musical Theatre Festival.
Labor arts spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said the Northern arts scene played a pivotal role in the community and injected money into the Northern economy.
"It is disappointing that COVID continues to impact patronage, with many still experiencing low audience numbers at exhibits and shows," Ms O'Byrne said.
"We need to understand what the industry looks like right now and what needs to be done so that the industry continues to grow and prosper in the future."
Minister Archer said Arts Tasmania fostered business opportunities for arts practitioners through programs like the COLLECT Art Purchase Scheme, which offered interest-free loans for people to buy work from approved participating arts businesses.
She said Screen Tasmania also had a strong focus in developing creatives from the North of the state.
"The documentary Turning the Tide is currently in production from Launceston production company, Edge Atelier with support from Screen Tasmania," Ms Archer said.
"Project development support has also been provided to northern creatives, including Blur Films - the team behind Australia's Best Street Racer- Vicki Madden, creator of The Gloaming and The Kettering Incident; Tasmania's first Aboriginal production company kutikina Productions; and animation company Mighty Nice."
Ms O'Byrne said a broader understanding of the sustainability and scale of the arts industry in the North was needed.
"Which could include funding for our local theatre and production companies so that they can secure rehearsal spaces and places to store equipment, props and costumes," Ms O'Byrne said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
