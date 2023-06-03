The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Meander Valley Council will farewell its general manager later this year

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meander Valley Council general manager John Jordan will leave the organisation in July. File picture
Meander Valley Council general manager John Jordan will leave the organisation in July. File picture

Meander Valley Council general manager John Jordan has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current contract expires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.