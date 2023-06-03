Meander Valley Council general manager John Jordan has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current contract expires.
Mr Jordan began his employment with the council in January 2020, and will remain in his current role until mid-July 2023.
In a statement, Mr Jordan said the decision to leave the council was "extremely difficult" however the time had come to consider other aspirations.
"The community we serve is overwhelmingly full of generous people who are simply 'real'," Mr Jordan said.
"It is a wonderfully satisfying part of the role to be able to help such people and to have been so welcomed since moving to Tasmania.
"With my existing contract up for renewal, it has been a time of reflection in terms of the things I want to achieve in my career, life and personally."
The outgoing general manager had previously worked at Queensland Health and said he had been fortunate to work with all Meander Valley councillors.
Mayor Wayne Johnston said the outgoing general manager had overseen some tough challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and would leave the council in good stead.
"Local government is complex and challenging at the best of times," Cr Johnston said.
"He (Mr Jordan) has moved the organisation forward, tackling some long-standing issues and has overseen improvements and achievements in waste, climate change, information technology, Indigenous recognition, flood recovery and so much more."
