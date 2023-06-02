University vice-captain Emily Pregnell has declared her side's intent to reclaim top spot on the women's ladder as all teams head south for a bumper weekend of Tasmanian rugby.
The reigning triple-premiers find themselves in the unfamiliar role of "hunter" nine games in after Burnie's electric start to 2023, including three straight wins over Uni.
But Pregnell says these losses are "key" to the side's ongoing development and is tipping a bounce-back on Saturday.
"We expected a tougher start to this year - after all we lost seven players over the off-season - and if we're honest, it's good for us to lose," Pregnell said.
"We've got a young new group and losing games is an important way of building grit and fire and driving our squad to improve each week.
"And we're already seeing improvement from our new faces, so many of these girls have never played before but they're coming back better every week and that's a real testament to their character."
The students will be buoyed by returning duo Vivi Hokkinen and Kenna Linddeger while captain-coach Georgia Stewart is hitting her straps after a concussion layover earlier this season.
"I think we're set for a really big round and all the girls are raring to go," Pregnell said.
"Burnie have been the benchmark this year and it's a good challenge for us to keep chasing them down."
With 15 TRU games plus junior North v South fixtures scheduled across Hobart tomorrow, there's plenty on offer for visiting Wallaby guests Taniela Tupou, Angus Bell and Classic Wallaby Mark Gerrard, all of whom will feature heavily across the weekend.
In the men's Premiership, Harlequins and Taroona host Devonport and Hobart Lions respectively at Rugby Park with the Penguins looking to extend their four-game winning streak.
University face a difficult assignment against the red-hot Tigers in Sandy Bay while Glenorchy chase a second home win over the visiting Emus.
In the men's Championship, Eastern Suburbs travel away to tackle second-placed Taroona before Launceston and Burnie do battle on neutral turf at Rugby Park.
And there's further excitement set for University Oval with the state's best juniors going head-to-head in four North v South representative fixtures.
The mixed under-12s kick off proceedings at 10am before mixed under-14s at 11am with under-16 boys (12pm) and under-18 boys (1pm) to come.
Tasmanian rugby's big weekend concludes with an anniversary dinner on Saturday night at Wrest Point with Tupou, Bell and Gerrard among the keynote speakers.
