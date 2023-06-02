The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rugby union: University's Pregnell tips resilient performance

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 2 2023 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Tigers in action at Royal park. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Tigers in action at Royal park. Picture by Phillip Biggs

University vice-captain Emily Pregnell has declared her side's intent to reclaim top spot on the women's ladder as all teams head south for a bumper weekend of Tasmanian rugby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.