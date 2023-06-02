Weekly wrap: Barker trial heats up while we ask for help with our winter relief appeal

G'day readers,
While most of the talk around water coolers over the past few months has revolved around a Tasmanian AFL team, this week, thoughts turned to a Tassie team in the national Super Netball competition. Ben Hann reveals the timeline if Netball Tasmania were to put in a bid. They'd need to get their skates on. Thousands of Tassie netball fans would love a Super netball team, I am sure. What do you think?
Duncan Bailey tells us about a local honey producer, Australian Honey Products, beating all-comers in the leatherwood honey stakes. It is a great yarn telling of sweet success.
Our fearless health reporter Stephanie Dalton tells us of some more good news coming from the Launceston General Hospital this week. We've covered some not-so-good news stories about the LGH, so it is good to have something positive to tell our readers. The nurses, doctors and staff work very hard at the hospital and deserve to celebrate some success.
The Barker trial has had many twists and turns, and Nick Clark has reported them all. This week he tells us a witness at the trial said accused murderer Cedric Harper Jordan test-fired a rifle and said it would be a "good one to get rid of someone with". There are more revelations from the trial here.
With a vigil being held today for teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, I reflect on how challenging missing person cases are for police and the missing persons' family.
As you know, I am new to town, so this is my first Tasmanian winter. I am proud to be a part of a news organisation that gives back to its community. The Examiner's 65th Winter Relief Appeal supports Northern Tasmanians battling homelessness and financial hardship this winter. I reckon a donation is a small bit of kindness. So if you can donate, please do. We are aiming to raise $80,000 by August 31. Here's how you can help.
Well, that's it from me today. I am off for a road trip to Bridport to look around.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
