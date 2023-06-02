Weekly wrap: Barker trial heats up while we ask for help with our winter relief appeal

As you know, I am new to town, so this is my first Tasmanian winter. I am proud to be a part of a news organisation that gives back to its community. The Examiner's 65th Winter Relief Appeal supports Northern Tasmanians battling homelessness and financial hardship this winter. I reckon a donation is a small bit of kindness. So if you can donate, please do. We are aiming to raise $80,000 by August 31. Here's how you can help.