The Campbell Town show did not disappoint on day one of its 185th consecutive annual celebration of Tasmania's rich wool, sheep and agricultural world on Friday, June 2.
Inviting in the state's sheep shearers, wood choppers and cake bakers, the longest continuously running show in the Commonwealth started in classic style, offering the agronomists and pastoralists of Tasmania the chance to strut their stuff.
The first day worth of displays and competitions gave just a snippet of the region's famed woolly credentials.
Youngsters wowed with their abilities early in the Young Guns Wool Handling and Schools Shearing competitions before equestrian show horses took centre stage.
The exhibition halls were full of the quintessential demonstrations - from cooking to weaving, leather work to beekeeping - and the woolly stock were judged throughout the day at the "Sheep Arena".
Showgoers enjoyed the festivities and will be sure to return on Saturday for day two when the shearing comes to its climax, the fashion parade commences, and the much anticipated dachshund dash sausage dog race waddles to a start.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland.
