The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Justin Titley told a jury that Cedric Jordan had a rifle would be good to get rid of somebody with

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 3 2023 - 11:51am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former partner of Rachel Jordan, Justin Titley, walking into the Supreme Court in Launceston
Former partner of Rachel Jordan, Justin Titley, walking into the Supreme Court in Launceston

A key witness in the Shane Barker murder trial told a Supreme Court jury he was very scared and stressed when told he was the number one suspect in the case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.