A key witness in the Shane Barker murder trial told a Supreme Court jury he was very scared and stressed when told he was the number one suspect in the case.
The former partner of Rachel Jordan, Justin Titley, gave evidence in the trial of her parents Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Swansea, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was shot four times with a .22 rifle at his Campbell Townhome.
Mr Titley lived with Ms Jordan at the Brambletye Estate near Conara in 2009. He witnessed the tense relationship between the Jordan family and Mr Barker, particularly over custody of Mr Barker and Ms Jordan's young daughter Sophie.
Mr Titley gave evidence of several conversations during his relationship with Ms Jordan.
He said she was very, very close to her parents.
He said Ms Jordan spoke weekly of hating Mr Barker and that she wanted to "kill the bastard".
Mr Titley said that Mrs Jordan told him about July that he should keep his firearms safely stored because if anything happened to Shane Barker, the first place police would come would be to Brambletye, and the second place would be their home at Swansea.
He said Cedric Jordan brought a .22 pump action rifle to Brambletye and did a test shooting. He said Mr Jordan said it would be a good rifle to get rid of somebody with because nobody knew about it and pointed it towards Campbell Town [where Mr Barker lived].
Mr Titley said he had been with Mr and Mrs Jordan and Rachel when an innocent and drunken discussion occurred about shooting Mr Barker and getting a hit man to do it.
"They were carrying on like pork chops," he said.
He said that on August 2, 2009, Ms Jordan told him that Sophie would never have to return to Campbell Town. When he asked what she meant, Ms Jordan said she had a sixth sense.
He said that on August 3, 2009, Mr and Mrs Jordan said they were at home in Swansea all night.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken strenuously cross-examined Mr Titley about why he had not told police in 2009 of the incidents he had related in court.
"I was not going to throw them under the bus, I was at Brambletye, but I still don't know if they'd done it," he said.
Mr Titley said he was protecting Rachel because he knew she had not killed Mr Barker because she was with him all day.
Ms McCracken suggested he lied to the police, but he said he was protecting her.
"All these things happened," he said.
He said that police had treated him poorly after the murder but that he received better treatment when the case was reopened in 2016.
He said he had not wanted to lie to police after he saw what he regarded as proof in listening device transcripts.
Ms McCracken suggested that he lied because he was sick of being the number one suspect up until the time the Swansea couple were charged.
"I've told the truth," he said.
He said he had suspicions about the Jordans but did not know what happened.
"I couldn't imagine why they would want to destroy Rachel and my life; Rachel was pregnant at the time," he said.
"Whoever shot Shane Barker shot me too."
Mr Titley said he had attempted to protect Snow [Mr Jordan], Noelene and Rachel.
"I didn't want to go through all this," he said.
He said "I have not" a dozen times as Ms McCracken suggested he had lied about the incidents described in his evidence.
Justice Robert Pearce called an early halt to the day's evidence saying he was concerned that Mr Titley was lagging in concentration.
Mr Titley will be cross examined by defence counsel Patrick o Halloran on Monday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
