Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry will leave his position less than two years after he was appointed to the job.
Mr Barry had been the deputy chief officer of the South Australian State Emergency Service before taking on his new role in Tasmania in August 2021.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Department secretary Donna Adams has thanked outgoing Mr Barry for his leadership of the Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service.
She said he had decided to step down from the role on Friday.
"I thank Dermot for his service in a role that is crucial to keeping the Tasmanian community safe, as demonstrated by the SES-led response to flooding in Huonville this week," she said.
Ms Adams said key initiatives delivered under Dermot's leadership included the opening of the new state operations centre and the adoption of the Australian Warning System for flood emergencies.
She said herself and staff hoped he enjoyed a well-deserved break after 37 years in emergency services.
Ms Adams said Jeremy Smith would act as the chief officer until further notice.
Mr Smith, who holds the substantive position of regional chief for Southern Tasmania and had recently been in the acting deputy chief role, joined the TFS in 1987.
Western Regional Chief Shane Batt will step into the role of deputy chief officer while the current process to permanently fill that role was completed.
