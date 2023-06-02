The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry tenders resignation

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry came to the state from South Australia two years ago.
Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry came to the state from South Australia two years ago.

Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry will leave his position less than two years after he was appointed to the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.