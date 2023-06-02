Education Minister Roger Jaensch has denied the government lost control of the House of Assembly on Thursday, after Labor, the Greens and some independents voted to disrupt debate of a key budget bill on Thursday evening.
"We are getting on with the business of governing, which is what we were all elected to do, there will be matters that arise, but we will work through them like we did last night," he said on Friday.
When asked whether he still thought Jeremy Rockliff would be premier a year from now, Mr Jaensch answered: "I know he will be - he's a fantastic premier ... we've had three great leaders over nine years, Labor hasn't had one".
His comments defending Mr Rockliff came after Labor Lyons MHA, Jen Butler, referred to the Premier as a "dead man walking".
"He obviously doesn't have the support of his team, he obviously doesn't have control of the parliament," Ms Butler said.
"He's struggling bigctime at the moment trying to negotiate with ex-Liberal independent crossbenchers, he's trying to manage a minority government, and he isn't communicating effectively."
Mr Jaensch accused Labor of hypocrisy for criticising the Liberal leadership when its own party is currently being administered by the federal Labor executive.
"Labor can't even run themselves," he said.
Thursday's disruptions in parliament came amid demands from the Opposition and crossbench for more transparency over the stadium and AFL deal.
Labor then moved an unplanned motion seeking an adjournment of a debate over the budget bill until the Premier returned to the chamber to explain why the government had not released all of the documents demanded.
The motion was carried 12 to 10 against the government's wishes.
Speaking later on Thursday evening, Mr Rockliff said he had met the needs for transparency as much as he could, but several of the documents were restricted due to cabinet secrecy provisions.
During a radio interview on Friday morning, former Liberal backbencher Lara Alexander said she accepted the Premier's explanation of why not all of the documents requested by parliament had been released.
But she said the information that had been released showed there was still a high level of risk in the project.
"We've got so many variations, we've got variations in the cost of materials, the cost of Labor supply chain variations," Ms Alexander said.
She said the government still "has got a very, very hard task to convince everyone" about the merit of the stadium project.
