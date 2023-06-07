Dr Montana Chugg is a young palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal person) woman dedicated to improving rural healthcare and advocating for the health and wellbeing of First Nations people.
Recently, Dr Chugg was awarded the Rural Doctors Association Tasmania (RDAT) 2023 Tasmanian Rural Doctor in Training of the Year award for her work as a medical intern at the Launceston General Hospital.
"Growing up, I always knew I really wanted to help people," she said.
"My parents were both born and raised in remote areas and they'd take me travelling all around our beautiful state every summer, so I grew up knowing the beauty of lutruwita/Tasmania.
"But when I was five, my pop passed away from a melanoma that he never got checked out, which made me realise that living in rural Tasmania can impact the level of healthcare received, especially for the palawa community."
Despite the steep learning curve, Dr Chugg said her educational journey has been full of wonderful opportunities and impactful moments.
"As I've progressed through medicine and experienced rural placements, I've found such a passion in helping rural Australians receive the healthcare they need, exactly where they are," she said.
"My broad interest in all specialties of medicine and my love of a good challenge has also led me towards a career in remote areas, as it offers opportunities to practise a wide range of skills, tackle complex problems and make a real, tangible difference in the lives of my patients.
"There have been some really profound moments where I've made very small differences in a patient's life, like helping them butter their toast, for example, but it has shown me what a big difference a little action can be."
RDAT president Dr Ben Dodds spoke highly of Dr Chugg, saying she "is not only a high-quality doctor with excellent skills, but also a passionate advocate of the palawa people".
"[Dr Chugg] is a strong advocate for her junior doctor colleagues and has demonstrated leadership skills even at this early stage of her career," he said.
"Doctors in Rural General Practice have spoken very highly of her eagerness to learn, her compassion for patients, and her awareness of the many issues that impact healthcare delivery and outcomes in rural and remote Tasmania."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
