The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Dr Montana Chugg is a young palawa doctor passionate about rural healthcare

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Montana Chugg is a young palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal person) woman dedicated to improving rural healthcare. Picture supplied
Dr Montana Chugg is a young palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal person) woman dedicated to improving rural healthcare. Picture supplied

Dr Montana Chugg is a young palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal person) woman dedicated to improving rural healthcare and advocating for the health and wellbeing of First Nations people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.