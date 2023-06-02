Heart specialists from across the state gathered in Launceston last Saturday to discuss all things cardiovascular.
The inaugural SonoTas conference saw cardiologists and cardiac sonographers, otherwise known as ultrasound technicians, share the specialised and technical aspects of scanning and diagnosing common heart and blood vessel conditions.
The conference featured educational presentations by leading cardiologists Professor Don McTaggart and Dr Greg Hasking from Launceston General Hospital and Dr David Russell and Dr Simon Binny from the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Mersey Heart cardiology technician and SonoTas organiser Julia Hasking, said the event helped to bring specialists who otherwise might not have had the opportunity together from across Tasmania.
"We wanted to establish an educational meeting where everyone could discuss and collaborate to create an environment where people could learn from one another," she said.
"Education is fundamental to the crux of what we, as cardiologists and cardiac sonographers, do so we want to facilitate an environment where that can flourish.
"We were quite fortunate to have a number of keynote speakers present and to receive an educational grant from Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
"We hope the conference will become an annual event, alternating between Launceston and Hobart so that specialists can come together from all over the state each year."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
