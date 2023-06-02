The Examiner
$2.7m Ben Lomond shelter unveiled five years after major fire

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:01pm
Nearly five years since Ben Lomond's public shelter was destroyed in a fire, a new $2.7 million replacement has been unveiled to the public.

