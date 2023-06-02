$2.7m Ben Lomond shelter unveiled five years after major fire

Nearly five years since Ben Lomond's public shelter was destroyed in a fire, a new $2.7 million replacement has been unveiled to the public.
Complete with heating, double-glazed windows and a stunning view of the peaks, the shelter has been completed in time for the start of snow season next weekend.
Anstie Constructions' project manager Daniel Alexander said material shortages and navigating Jacob's Ladder had been among the project's main challenges.
"We started this build right when COVID was right, so procurement of materials was a real challenge," he said.
"We started the build before the last ski season, let it sit and came back to it before this season.
"We used prime movers to get the majority of the larger items to the bottom of the ladder, then transferred them onto a smaller truck and brought them up the hill."
The new shelter was designed by Tasmania's Cumulus Studio and replaces the shipping container that served as a temporary facility for about three years.
Parks Minister Roger Jaensch said the new facility was a considerable upgrade on the mountain's "beloved, much more rustic" former shelter.
"It's warm and comfortable inside even though it's chilly outside - that's the experience we're recreating up here," he said.
"Our government made a commitment to replace it on the same site, better and more modern with more facilities than before as part of an overall re-imagining of Ben Lomond as a year-round destination.
"This is one part of a larger program in investment ... we've stabilised the edges of the road, [made] safety improvements and improvements to carparks, toilets, and bus shelter facilities in the lower carpark as well."
The 2018 fire caused more than $1 million damage and also destroyed the Ben Lomond Alpine Hotel.
The mountain attracts about 10,000 people during the course of a typical snow season.
This year's snow season runs until September 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.