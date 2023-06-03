A stalwart of The Examiner is being remembered as a loving husband and dedicated community servant.
Julian Wise died late last month, aged 79, following a long illness.
He leaves behind a grateful family and a legacy of faithful service.
Born in Launceston in 1943, Mr Wise attended Glen Dhu Primary and Launceston Technical College before moving to Hobart aged 16 to become a technician with PMG (now Telstra).
He married in 1965 after meeting wife Lorraine at a St Ailbe's Hall dance, sparking a loving marriage of 58 years.
Between the early 1980s and 2000s he held a variety of leadership roles at The Examiner across advertising, promotions and circulation.
"Julian was a wonderful person who always had time for everybody, he loved to have a conversation," circulation manager and former colleague Darren Simmonds said.
"He was always somebody who supported you in your role and was willing to listen."
Mr Wise was passionate about community service from his youth.
He started off with under-40s group JCs - becoming state president in 1977 - and later joined Launceston West Rotary Club, where he also served in the top role.
He was a man of strong faith, and served South Launceston's St Mark's on the Hill for many years as rector's warden and parish chairman.
"One of the memories I have of Julian is selling his Christmas cakes around the office - he was very passionate about that and that was part of his service to his club," Mr Simmonds said.
"Personally, he was my circulation manager for a number of years.
"He was very well-respected not only within the community, but within The Examiner office, and I think that speaks volumes of the man."
Mr Wise is survived by his wife, sons Damon and Simon, and grandsons Jacob and Toby.
Mrs Wise said her husband had been a "very loving and supportive" man.
"He was always thorough gentleman," she said.
"[As a father] he was wonderful - he was very, very proud of his boys and what they've achieved."
Hamish Geale
