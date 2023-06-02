Another massive game awaits the Tasmania Devils boys' side as they aim to get back on the winners' list.
Despite dropping last week's game, the Devils retained top spot on the Coates Talent League ladder, and will face fourth-placed Sandringham Dragons in Victoria on Saturday.
With Jack Callinan, Colby McKercher, James Leake and captain Thomas Beaumont all on Allies duties, the Devils regained squad member Heath Ollington, who was not selected in the Allies' side.
Their opponents will also feel the hit of Allies selection, losing former Devil Ryley Sanders.
Last week marked the emphatic return to Devils action of Arie Schoenmaker, collecting 36 disposals, 19 rebound-50s and a goal in the loss, while Clarence's Jack Dolliver has been potent up forward - kicking 15 majors.
The boys play before the girls' side, who come into the clash following a strong win last weekend.
The 37-point victory has the girls sitting in fifth spot at 4-2 for the season, while their opponents - the Dragons - are yet to win a game.
North Launceston ruck Tunisha Kikoak put in a strong performance last weekend, collecting 20 disposals, 23 hit-outs and eight clearances.
Charlotte Barnes and Ella Nast return for the side on Saturday.
B: H. Elmer, T. McCormack, J. Curtis
HB: O. Van Dam, A. Schoenmaker, O. Depaoli-Kubank
C: M. Roney, H. Ollington (vc), H. Summers
HF: L. Ling, F. Richards, T. Bennett
F: W. Groom, J. Dolliver, C. Ling
Fol: O. Dean, G. Payne (c), B. Nash
Int: D. Cooney, M. Mapley, D. Pitt, B. Harper, H. McLeod
B: J. Haberle, E. Poke, M. Banks
HB: E. Downie, J. Freestone, M. Williams
C: J. Thompson, H. Bingley, M. Harrison
HF: S. Strong, G. Clark (vc), H. Preshaw
F: M. Lamb, G. White, A. Read
Fol: B. Parker, C. Belbin (c), M. Ford
Int: M. Anderson, L. Nast, C. Barnes, E. Nast
