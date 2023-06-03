Micro-mobility operator Beam has "welcomed" a decision by City of Launceston councillors to issue a formal licence for commercial e-scooter operations.
E-scooters had only been allowed in the city as part of a trial until the June 1 council meeting, however, the new permit allows Beam to continue operating in the city on a more permanent basis.
This does not impact privately-owned e-scooters.
Councillor Alan Harris moved a motion at a recent council meeting to accept the proposed licence and said despite some early teething issues, the scooters were a welcome addition to the city's transport options.
"The introduction of scooters happened a couple of Christmases ago and certainly caused chaos," he said.
"The market has matured.
"It is a good evolution on where we're going on our journey of looking at alternative modes of transport."
The permit must be renewed annually, at an initial cost of $7000 to Beam, as the council recoups administration and infrastructure costs associated with the e-scooter operations.
The document also includes provisions for the council to restrict parking in certain locations, and defines boundaries for Beam scooters.
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood said several lessons had been learned during the trial period, which were incorporated into the licence.
"The trial highlighted that e-Scooters have been embraced by many Launceston residents, who use them to commute, to move around the city, and to access shops and businesses," he said.
"This process has benefitted greatly from the feedback from the people of Launceston, both positive and negative, and I want to thank everyone who engaged with us throughout the trial period."
Beam's general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Tom Cooper, said the licence was "fair and reasonable" and would bring certainty for both the company and commuters.
"Beam welcomes the certainty that a formal licence to operate provides to both its business and our clients in the City of Launceston," he said.
"The licence also provides assurance for our staff of ongoing work proportional to usage of e-scooter services.
"Beam views the terms and conditions of the licence as fair and reasonable and intends to accept these without alteration."
Since Beam scooters first appeared on the city's streets in December 2021, Launceston residents have made 376,000 trips on the purple machines according to the operator.
This equates to a total of 654,000 kilometres travelled, with an average trip distance of 1.7 kilometres.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
