It's the weekend.
When did the weekend become an extension of weekdays and when did the stress of the working week continue into the weekend?
And when did The Weeknd become an international pop star?
Recently we acknowledged Labour Day: "Eight hours to work, Eight hours to play, Eight hours to sleep, Eight bob a day. A fair day's work, For a fair day's pay," read the 19th Century ditty.
Well, dear friends, that isn't "my day, my week, my month, or even my year."
Ten hours' work, eight hours' recreation, and up to six hours of sleep is my normal pattern, I think. And there is a person who also resides at my address well known for being notoriously worse ...
Then last Saturday I coached soccer teams for 10 or so hours beginning at 8.30am.
That was an opportunity to relax and unwind ... apparently ... yep ... right on ...
Put a competitive person in a coaching position no matter the age group or league and no matter how many feedback sessions and accreditation courses I torture myself and others with and then ask my children whether it calms the nerves.
Why is Ted Lasso always so relaxed?
I wore a pair of tan chinos and a light navy wool knit sweater to work last Thursday to acknowledge the end of series three, which I absolutely adored.
For those who haven't heard nor seen the Apple TV production it is the story of an American college football coach with no knowledge of soccer who takes a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, to the dizzy heights of challenging for the title.
The magnificence and charm of the show is not found in sport, rather, the life lessons, humour, and humility that have resonated with audiences around the globe.
The following day I courageously chose to play soccer for our Sunday league side.
Can you imagine the conversational skills and United Nations diplomacy required to achieve my goal of joining our team knowing that the only certain result would be struggling to walk downstairs on Monday to go to work and to walk up stairs when I arrived at work.
Furthermore, walking sideways to ease the pain using an upright yet crablike movement all the while chatting with colleagues and acting like everything was ok, great in fact, was odds on favourite for the new working week. Once settled in my workstation, reality set in.
It's my hamstring, no it's my knee, no it's my lower hamstring and the back of my knee.
I referred to Dr Google while adding more anti-inflammatory cream to an expanded area. Why does the diagnosis always arrive at tendonitis?
Relaxation is no longer relaxation.
Relaxation is busy, full to the brim, and when you have a moment, you plan new adventures and tasks to ensure your fuel tank is on empty or your battery is struggling with three per cent charge, stuttering and sputtering along when you need reliability most.
One of the challenges for Generation Xs is that we are caught between the work ethic of baby boomers and the modern ways of millennials who demand work environments where flexibility may well be more important than productivity.
Our first response is to resist.
But resistance may be futile because new ways of working have emerged, and they are here to stay.
How much work can I get done during a Zoom meeting?
Can I contribute effectively but still complete a click and collect at the supermarket while I chair a Microsoft Teams meeting?
How does animosity play out online and how does robustness come across when you are workshopping challenging circumstances, particularly when behaviour must be challenged or, at very least, addressed.
Meeting online is rarely facilitated without Wi-Fi issues.
"Hang on a moment, I'll just switch to my phone."
"Apologies, I am having technical issues in the office, I will sign out and reconnect."
"Can you hear me?"
So, what is the consequence of this lifestyle including unstable work plans, missing humorous exchanges because you had to be there, and endless Zoom meetings where you are not fully present.
I know my trapezoids have never been so stiff from no longer rising from my supposedly ergonomic office chair and chatting to someone, anyone, about anything.
What would Ted Lasso do?
Well, if you're a coach you can't work from home because you must be present and available to model the behaviours that you wish to see in your team.
There is also much to be said for management by walking around, discussing tactics, upcoming games, the opposition players, and coaches.
However, for those with the opportunity to work at home now, now colloquially known via the acronym WFH, how do we get the balance right?
If WFH here to stay and productivity is not an issue, we must address Gen X's struggle to embrace new ways of working.
There can be accountability, but it is in a different form where a culture of trust is an essential workplace commodity.
The modern way of life has made relaxation equate to laziness.
And relaxation must now have an element of productivity otherwise you are wasting time.
I'm constantly confused.
