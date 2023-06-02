Accused murderer Cedric Harper Jordan test-fired a rifle and said it would be a "good one to get rid of someone with", a Supreme Court jury heard.
Justin Titley, the former partner of Mr Jordan's daughter Rachel, gave evidence in the trial of Mr Jordan, 71, and his wife Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Swansea.
Both have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was shot four times with a .22 rifle and was found dead inside his home.
Mr Titley said the Jordan family had said on several occasions they should shoot Mr Barker or "kill the bastard".
Under questioning by Director of Public Prosecution Daryl Coates SC, Mr Titley said Mr Jordan brought the rifle to the Brambletye Estate, where he was living with Ms Jordan in 2009.
He said he believed it was a pump action .22 rifle.
He test-fired it twice using subsonic rounds, which make less noise compared to conventional ammunition.
"He didn't know how loud it was," Mr Titley said.
"Did he tell you whose it was," Mr Coates asked.
"Yes, it was Pop's rifle," Mr Titley said.
The jury has heard that Noelene Jordan's father, Noel Jetson, was known as Pop.
Mr Jordan told police in an October 2009 interview that he had removed Mr Jetson's firearms from Mr Jetson's home.
Mr Titley said he was present when the Jordan family had discussed getting a hit man to kill Mr Barker.
"Where would you get the money?," Mr Titley said he replied.
Mr Titley said Rachel Jordan said on a weekly basis that she "hated" Mr Barker.
He said he did not have any relationship with Ms Jordan since the couple separated in 2017.
He said Ms Jordan did not want the Barker family to have anything to do with Ms Jordan's daughter Sophie.
He said that Mrs Jordan told him that he should store his firearms properly because if anything happened to Shane Barker the first place police would come would be to Brambletye Estate and then to their home at Swansea.
Mr Titley said that on August 2, 2009 Ms Jordan said to him that Sophie would never have to go back to visit Mr Barker.
He said that when he asked Mrs Jordan what she meant she said she had a sixth sense.
Under vigorous cross examination by defence counsel Fran McCracken Mr Titley denied that he lied to police when he did not tell them of threats or concerns by Rachel.
"Were you lying," Ms McCracken asked.
"I was protecting her, " Mr Titley said.
"Were you lying," Ms McCracken repeated.
"I was protecting her, I knew Rachel didn't do it."
Ms McCracken asked why Mr Titley did not tell police in 2009 about the hit man, the sixth sense or hating Shane Barker.
He said that he trusted Mr and Mrs Jordan until police produced what he regarded as proof in 2016.
