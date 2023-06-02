I am writing this behind the lens feature in the early hours of the first day of winter 2023.
We have now, unfortunately, officially farewelled my favourite season of the year.
Autumn in Launceston is a magical time of the year.
I always find myself marvelling at the wonder of nature.
As the season unfolds, the Launceston's landscape undergoes a remarkable metamorphosis.
The deciduous trees gracing Cataract Gorge, City Park and Princess Park transform into a tapestry of incredible colour with scattered fallen leaves crunching under foot.
The cityscape becomes awash with a beautiful palette of warm hues of yellows, orange and red.
In autumn, the sun casts what appears to be a softer, golden light and the air is crisp and cool.
Clear, cloudless skies become a familiar sight, offering a backdrop of endless blue that enhances the beauty of the season along with cooler temperatures.
This drop-in temperature lends itself to sitting by open fires and even breaking out the winter woollies that have been packed away since last year.
Beyond the obvious visual beauty, autumn stirs emotions within me.
Memories of my childhood, holidays to country towns like Bright in Victoria with my wife where countless deciduous trees put on an incredible autumn display every year.
I find that Autumn encourages me to pause and reflect as well as admire the wonders of nature. It's a time of transition where nature unveils her magical transformation.
It really is the most wonderful time to explore the Tamar Valley Wine Trail.
Not only is it harvest season but the vine leaves change colour from vibrant rich green to vivid yellows, deep red and warm orange hues.
It really is a sight to behold.
The vineyards buzz with activity as workers tend to their vines and local visitors and tourists flock to the cellar doors to sample wines and also savour the beautiful vistas of the Tamar Valley.
I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com
I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.