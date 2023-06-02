The Examiner
Tasmanian parliamentary committee inquires into gender bias in health care

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 5 2023 - 11:43am, first published June 2 2023 - 11:42am
A Tasmanian GP says some female patients feel gaslit over pain complaints.
A Tasmanian genenal practitioner registrar has said complaints by women about pain is generall under-investigated by medical professionals as it is not believed to be as bad as they report it.

