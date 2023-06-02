A Tasmanian genenal practitioner registrar has said complaints by women about pain is generall under-investigated by medical professionals as it is not believed to be as bad as they report it.
Miranda Hann has made a submission to a Tasmanian joint parliamentary committee on experience gender bias in health care, saying female patients don't feel heard or listened to with regard to pain complaints, often leaving them feeling gaslit.
She said this was particularly prevalent in the emergency departments where women were given less pain relief than male counterparts.
"This leads to worse health outcomes, missed or delayed diagnoses and resulting lack of trust in health systems," Dr Hann said.
"The lack of trust results in less interaction with preventative health services, thus presenting with end stage disease rather than preventing complications early."
Australian Medical Association state president John Saul said more needed to be done to address unconscious bias faced by female patients who may not be believed or have their condition understood by treating doctors.
"It is important doctors are trained to consider unconscious bias issues and how that may affect the care they provide to a patient," he said.
"If patients are truly at the centre of care, then their individual needs should be addressed and not minimised as described by some of our members."
Dr Saul said female general practitioners should be involved in discussions when it comes to any facet of primary care as the care they offered was unique and different from that a male GP offered.
The joint house committee, chaired by Murchison independent MLC Ruth Forrest, continues to accept submissions from the public for the inquiry.
