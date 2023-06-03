Launceston author's touching tribute to St Giles

A writer, opera singer, photographer and light and sound wizard combined to make beautiful art in Launceston last week.
The writer, Robbie Arnott, opera Australia baritone Samuel Dundas, `tog Scott Gelston and wizard Simon Widdowson breathed light, images, sound and words into the byzantine domed beauty of St. John's Church for St. Giles Black Diamond fundraising dinner.
Their work, woven skilfully by the evening's MC, Damien Brown.
Robbie, a late apology, sent a note read by Damien about his St.Giles connection - you could hear a pin drop:
''When I was in kindergarten, my teacher noticed that I couldn't grip my pencil properly.
"I was learning how to write my name, but I couldn't master the shape of a capital R.
"For some reason the semi-circle and the angle of the shape was too difficult for me, so I took a shortcut and drew a simple circle propped up by two straight lines.
"Not a terrible compromise, but not what anyone would recognise as an R.
"So at my teacher's suggestion, my mother began taking me to St. Giles, just around the corner from our house in Wentworth Street.
"We'd go for half an hour or so, and a very nice lady (who I now know was a child physical therapist) helped me learn how to manoeuvre the muscles in my hand in order to properly grip a pencil.
"I had to be patient, which didn't come naturally to me then (and still doesn't come naturally to me now), but that lady was always patient with me.
"She gave me a rubber grip to use when I wasn't with her.
"She took careful, measured steps to help me.
"When I grew frustrated, she was kind.
"And slowly, I began to improve.
"After a few weeks, I could draw an R in the normal manner.
"And soon after that, I could write as well as anyone else at Punchbowl Primary in my grade.
"It didn't take long - it just took care.
"And help.
"And patience.
"When my first novel was published, I went into Fullers Bookshop in Hobart to sign some copies.
"I used to work there, so my colleagues were very happy for me.
"But they couldn't know how happy I was when I picked up my pen and began signing.
"Nobody could know that I was thinking of those afternoons at St. Giles, with a kind woman helping me hold a pencil.
"Showing me that there was nothing wrong with me.
"Gently but firmly putting me on a path that I've been on ever since.
"It's that path that's led me away from Launceston tonight.
"I'm so sorry I can't be there with you all - I planned on it, but life and unexpected commitments have kept me in Sydney (a place I don't belong or like much, but it's unfortunately unavoidable).
"But I want to say thank you to St. Giles.
"Nobody emerges fully formed - we all need help along the way, some of us more than others.
"I'm so glad St. Giles is there to give that help.
"I was lucky to have them.
"We're lucky to have them."
