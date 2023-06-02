The 2022-2023 Tasmanian woodchopping calendar will draw to a close at the Campbell Town Show this Saturday with one of the sport's toughest and most gruelling events.
The monstrous Tasmanian 600mm Standing Block Championship, commonly referred to as the "Butcher's Block" is so tough that no single axeman can tackle it, so it's done in teams of two.
Last year's championship was won by Deloraine father and son Matthew and Daniel Gurr, while Daniel won it the year before with Kody Steers, of Gowrie Park.
However, he will defend the title he won with his father, alongside his father, meaning individually, he'll be chasing his third consecutive victory in the event.
Gurr is in career-best form at the moment, having just recently won the world 325mm tree felling championship in Sydney at Easter.
His talents aren't restricted to tree felling and he's a more than capable standing block cutter as well.
And, his father won't be a passenger either, having won 16 world titles himself and still beating younger and supposedly fitter competitors.
However, the Gurrs won't have it all their own way, with former world underhand champion Stephen Foster, from Devonport, teaming up with Huonville young gun Owen Lovell in an interesting combination.
Foster's also in career best form and the fittest he's ever been, while Lovell has a celebrated family pedigree and youth on his side.
The pairing could reap rewards in such a tough event, where brute strength, precision and speed, take a back seat to endurance and teamwork.
Saturday's action will start at 10am, with a number of handicap events on the programme and competitors ranging in age from 12 year-old Travis McCauley to 83 year-old Terry Hodgetts, who will compete in the 250mm veterans standing handicap.
Other events will include a 250mm standing handicap, a 300mm standing handicap, and a 275mm standing handicap.
The programme will also feature a 275 mm women's underhand handicap, with Tarleton's Kris Brown, Bec Maine, from Burnie, and Winkleigh's Amanda Beams all aiming to finish their season in a winning note.
The woodchopping program will start at 10am each day and continue until around 3pm, with a break between 1 and 2.
