Have you passed the Launceston Town Hall this week and wondered why it is red?
Along with around 100 other well-known buildings and landmarks across Australia, the Town Hall will light up red from June 1 to 7 to shine a light on an extremely common genetic condition that most people have never heard of.
Haemochromatosis, also known as iron overload, is a hereditary condition which is passed on from both biological parents that causes an excess of iron in the body.
Most people know that having too little iron in your body can cause anaemia, which is characterised by tiredness and lethargy, but few people know that the same symptoms can also be caused by having too much iron.
The condition is simple to detect and treat, but if undiagnosed or ignored can lead to serious and life-threatening illness, including liver disease and diabetes.
One in seven Australians carry one copy of the defective gene, while one in 200 Australians have two copies, which puts them at high risk of developing the condition.
Haemochromatosis Australia spokesperson Tony Moorhead said despite being the most common genetic disorder in Australia, haemochromatosis is often underdiagnosed.
"Most people don't know about it, and symptoms are non-specific," he said.
"Unfortunately, most of those affected aren't diagnosed until aged in their mid-forties and already suffering ill health.
"There are people with the condition who should have been diagnosed decades earlier. This would have reduced the suffering, medical cost, and even loss of life that results from iron overload.
"If haemochromatosis is detected early enough, it is completely preventable - those affected need never get sick; they simply need to donate blood to maintain normal iron levels and their health."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
