The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Town Hall shines a light on Australia's most common genetic disorder Haemochromatosis

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 3 2023 - 7:02am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Town Hall is lit up red as part of a worldwide initiative to raise awareness for haemochromatosis. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Town Hall is lit up red as part of a worldwide initiative to raise awareness for haemochromatosis. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Have you passed the Launceston Town Hall this week and wondered why it is red?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.