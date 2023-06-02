Deloraine have had by far the most interrupted season of any NTFAW division one team ahead of their Saturday morning clash with George Town.
The Kangaroos, who sit second on the ladder, have had two byes as well as an abandoned match following East Coast's decision to forfeit in round three.
The league is also set to take a two-week break following round seven, meaning Deloraine will have played just four times in the opening nine weeks of football.
Kangaroos coach Brad Powe admitted he had been slightly frustrated with the constant stoppages, but said his squad were ready to respond to a disappointing defeat against Meander Valley a fortnight ago.
"We had a bit of an honesty session about where we're at and what we're trying to achieve and not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"We just need to be focused on playing a good brand of footy and we were pretty disappointed in the game we played in Westbury."
Asked to describe what the Roos' brand is, Powe said: "Our intensity is up, we're hungry for the contest, we stick to our structure really well and we stick to our game plan."
The Roos mentor stated that the contest would be important, given both sides were likely to be pushing for finals.
"A win would obviously be great for us especially with a few injuries at the moment which we will hopefully get back over the next couple of weeks," he said.
"Every club has told me that they're in a similar boat, they've all got a few people not available at different times, so the key is to get the wins when you haven't got your best side."
Meanwhile, Longford have new-found belief following their maiden victory last time out, but their opponents Hillwood, who also recently broke a win-drought, will be tough to beat.
Evandale will look to bring their record back to an even three wins and three losses as they host the still win-less East Coast.
The Swans, who entered the league this year, will be hungry to put up a strong showing.
Meander Valley have the bye, meaning they will not take to the field for nearly a month.
