The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW premier: Confident Old Scotch face South Launceston

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 2 2023 - 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Hannah Viney kicks as Jaslyn Freestone shepherds Old Scotch's Jewel Elliot in the two sides' previous match this season. Picture by Paul Scambler
South Launceston's Hannah Viney kicks as Jaslyn Freestone shepherds Old Scotch's Jewel Elliot in the two sides' previous match this season. Picture by Paul Scambler

Old Scotch and South Launceston will do well to one-up their round three clash earlier this NTFAW premier season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.