Old Scotch and South Launceston will do well to one-up their round three clash earlier this NTFAW premier season.
With the league due to stop for two weeks, Old Scotch coach Dean Smith has applauded his squad's ability to continue their high standards despite a multitude of injuries and is keen to reset during their extended break.
"It's a bit of a fun balance that one because, yes, it is a good opportunity to rest, especially for the ones that need the rest," he said.
"But the ones that are fit and healthy, it's a good chance for us to get a bit of strength and conditioning into people. We're training with the boys again next week and they'll do a bit of strength and conditioning for them.
"It's really good when the whole club train together and the boys push the girls that bit harder."
The Thistles will be looking to prove their three-point win against the Bulldogs was not a fluke and while Smith understood their opponent's strengths, he believed his team's best football was good enough to win.
"We're just going to focus on our game, we know how to play our game and I don't think we could ask much more, if we play our game I'm pretty confident we can get a win," he said.
"So long as we keep the ball on the outside, make sure we use our fitness because it seems to be a good strength that we've got. We just need to play to that rather than playing to opposition strengths."
Elsewhere, both Old Launcestonians and Launceston will be looking for an improved result at Invermay Park.
OLs justifiably fell victim to a ruthless Bridgenorth team following coach Abbey Green's announcement that 12 players were unavailable, while the Blues were no match for the in-form Thistles.
The Parrots travel to Scottsdale with the aim of making it eight-straight wins to start the year, while the Magpies will be aiming for their second.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
