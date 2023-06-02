The true cost of the Hobart stadium will likely be much higher than $741 million, according to new documents tabled in parliament on Thursday.
An estimate of the project's costs by building consultants WT excluded critical factors like borrowing costs and likely construction cost growth after 2025.
The report, dated from August last year, gave an indication that the true cost of the project could be much higher than the government's price tag of $741 million.
The report read: "We highlight that due to the preliminary nature of the documentation, our estimate should be viewed as indicative and a preliminary opinion of the cost based on a brief without definition of a design, scope or quality".
WT estimated the cost of building the Hobart stadium using three case scenarios - base, middle and enhanced - adding that the cost for each could be as much as 20 per cent above or below the estimate.
Its cheapest base case featured an ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) roof covering only the stadium's the seating area, while the middle case featured a part-solid and part-ETFE Roof covering the entire stadium, including the playing field surface.
Its most expensive option included a retractable roof akin to Marvel Stadium's in Melbourne.
Based on the business case published last year, the government appears to have selected WT's $741 million middle option, which would feature a part-solid and part-ETFE roof covering the entire area, similar to Christchurch Stadium.
Based on the 20-per-cent variability, the true cost of the stadium project could be as much as $890 million or as little as $593 million.
But critically, the consulting firm excluded a number of cost escalations that could see the project jump from its official $741 million price tag to over $1 billion.
Among them were a possible escalation in construction costs after the start of 2025, the cost of the relocation of the sewage treatment plant, and financing costs.
The government in its budget estimated that the cost of relocating the sewage works would be at least $200 million, and was likely much greater than that.
The WT estimated also excluded finance.
According to the business case, Tasmania will only borrow $85 million of its total $460 million commitment to the project.
The state budget last month provisioned $230 million over the next four years.
But in reality, given planned $300 million in budget cuts over the next four years, and the possibility of less GST revenue after 2027, it's likely much of the state's commitment to the stadium will come from borrowing.
Based on the 4 per cent interest rate the state received on its $700 million bond issued in March this year, the borrowing cost of the stadium project could total nearly $20 million annually, or $200 million over a ten-year borrowing period.
WT also admitted that the estimate had been made without seeing any architectural, structural or building services documentation.
Its cost estimate also excluded the costs of:
It was unclear whether including GST would add 10 per cent to the entire cost of the project.
The company, however, also said savings of up to $30 million could be made by via selecting a more lightweight facade to the stadium.
