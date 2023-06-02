The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Consultants WT excluded critical costs that could blow budget

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An estimate of the Hobart stadium project's costs by building consultants WT excluded critical factors like borrowing costs and likely construction cost growth after 2025. File photo
An estimate of the Hobart stadium project's costs by building consultants WT excluded critical factors like borrowing costs and likely construction cost growth after 2025. File photo

The true cost of the Hobart stadium will likely be much higher than $741 million, according to new documents tabled in parliament on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.