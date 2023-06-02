The Examiner
Hydro Tasmania event attempt to attract more women to renewable energy

Updated June 2 2023 - 11:38am, first published 10:30am
Sadie Wilson, Lucy van Rooyan and Isabella Tilt participated in Hydro Tasmania's Girls in Power program this week. Picture supplied by Hydro Tasmania.
A group of year 9 and 10 female high school students were this week given first-hand insight into potential careers in the state's renewable energy sector.

