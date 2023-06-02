A group of year 9 and 10 female high school students were this week given first-hand insight into potential careers in the state's renewable energy sector.
Hydro Tasmania's Girls in Power initiative had Northern Tasmanian students gain new perspectives over three days on the application of science, technology, engineering and maths in the real world and in the clean-energy industry.
Hydro Tasmania Executive General Manager, People Culture and Engagement, Ruth Groom, said the state-owned company recognised the need to encourage the workforce of the future, especially women who had been traditionally under-represented in energy.
Participants learnt about transforming the energy in water into electricity, harnessing energy from waves and wind, and flying drones.
They visited an electricity substation, explored electric vehicles and raced solar cars.
Based in Launceston and the Tasmania's Central Highlands, this year's event comprised hands-on workshops, power industry work exposure visits, and interaction with female guests who worked in the industry.
This year's event was organised for Northern Tasmanian students, after last year's inaugural event was based in the south.
For more information, visit www.girlsinpower.com.au.
