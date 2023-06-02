The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Council

A proposal to reduce speed limits through Launceston gets council tick

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 3 2023 - 11:03am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood (inset) said the proposal to reduce speed limits had received widespread support. File photos
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood (inset) said the proposal to reduce speed limits had received widespread support. File photos

Speed limits on several roads around Launceston are one step closer to being reduced by 10kmh after the council voted to make a formal request of the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.