More than 160 young people converged at the Tailrace Centre in Launceston on Friday to have their say on mental wellbeing and resilience at a statewide youth forum.
The Youth Network of Tasmania (YNOT) 2023 Tasmanian Youth Forum on Mental Wellbeing and Resilience brings together young people aged 12-25 from around the state to discuss issues that are important to them and the solutions that will improve outcomes for young Tasmanians.
Youth Network of Tasmania chief executive Tania Hunt said the topic of this year's conference came about because young people consistently report mental health as one of their leading concerns.
"Many young Tasmanians feel that they haven't gained the knowledge and skills to maintain their own mental wellbeing, or to support their friends to do so," she said.
"So this year's forum will explore mental wellbeing and resilience, what young people have, what they need, and what that looks like.
READ MORE:
"This annual event is very much driven by young people. Being a young person in 2023 is a different experience than, say, 40 years ago, so we really value their input and their lived experiences in this process."
Forum attendee Kai Harrison, 20, said the forum was a great opportunity to meet new people and gain different perspectives.
"Mental health is an incredibly important topic, regardless of age, and it is something that impacts many people in our communities," he said.
"So it is really important to talk about, and it's helpful to be a part of that conversation."
Forum attendee Charles Smith, 18, said it was important for young people to be engaged in their communities, and the forum was a way to come together to explore what resources and supports are available.
"I think it is important that young people get to have their say, and it's events like this that help young people to have a voice," he said.
"And with ever-increasing globalisation, the challenges that young people face are different from those of older generations, so we have to be a part of finding a solution.
"The conference is a nice way to hear alternative perspectives to my own."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.