The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Flashback Friday: What Launceston was up to on this week in 2008

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
June 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was plenty going on in this week in 2008.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.