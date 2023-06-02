There was plenty going on in this week in 2008.
The Bulldogs defeated Hawthorn at an old-school-looking Aurora Stadium, young dancers performed on stage at the competitions, and the Launceston Airport announced a $20 million terminal upgrade.
The Launceston Aquatic Centre at Windmill Hill was also under construction and further down the highway, the Campbell Town show was drawing a crowd.
And in sport, 221cm centre Sam Harris was preparing to leave his mark on an LSBL all-stars game.
Pictures by Neil Richardson, Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Will Swan and Matt Maloney.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
