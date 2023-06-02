The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

ODFA: Oatlands gain Mitch Banks, Dylan Keleher for Campania clash

By Nick Finlay
June 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big names return for Oatlands ahead of two home games
Big names return for Oatlands ahead of two home games

Campania travel to Oatlands for their first roster game at the ground since 2019 when they take on the Tigers in round seven of the ODFA on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.