Big names return for Oatlands ahead of two home games

Campania travel to Oatlands for their first roster game at the ground since 2019 when they take on the Tigers in round seven of the ODFA on Saturday.
Inaccurate kicking cost Campania when they failed to again win at home last week against the Robins, however will start firm favourites in this clash.
The fourth-placed Wallabies have the Mounties breathing down their neck and will need to end the first full round of matches with a solid victory in this game.
Brodie Johnston again showed his class, while Samuel Tubb and Alex Cook have both been outstanding this year and have contributed to the increased success of the side.
Oatlands will have Mitch Banks and Dylan Keleher return ahead of consecutive home games and they join Dylan Vucica in the ruck and Stephen Hall and Rhys Hansch who should give their all for the side.
Woodsdale plays Bothwell in the second day game where the young Lions will be determined to again not lay down against quality opposition.
New coach Matthew Crawford steps into the role and will look to Jamie Devine and Kade Sutcliffe in the midfield while Rhys Spaulding will be hard at the ball again.
The Rabbits are coming off the bye and will look to consolidate their spot in the top two after the first full round of matches.
Campbell Town hosts Mt Pleasant in the final night game of the year starting at 6.30pm.
The Robins will start favourites after a four-quarter effort last week with Matthew Hayward owning the forward position with six goals, while Nedd Carr has been standing tall in a defensive role.
The Mounties will hope the momentum from their win last week will carry forward with Joel Hazelwood being potent in front of goals with 19 majors.
Ross Hugo returns while Anthony Grieve has given the side a much-needed ruck option in recent weeks. Triabunna has the bye.
