To say that the release of documents pertaining to the proposed new Hobart waterfront stadium by order of parliament this week was anticlimatic would be an understatement.
Much of what was tabled by Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Thursday was already publicly available and key advice from Treasury and other departments regarding the project was nowhere to be seen.
A week prior, the Premier had been called upon by the House of Assembly to produce any reports, assessments and departmental advice on the proposed stadium after a motion was moved by independent Lara Alexander and unanimously supported in the chamber.
What started as something anticlimatic on Thursday then turned into something a little more interesting.
Labor moved to adjourn debate on the budget in the afternoon, arguing the government had held parliament in contempt by ignoring the will of the house and not fulfilling the parliamentary order.
Notably absent from his seat, there were calls for the Premier to stand up and provide an explanation as to why certain information appeared to be missing from the tabled documents.
In a rare occurance, Labor's adjournment motion was supported 12 to 10 and the Premier was dragged back to the chamber to explain why departmental advice had not been tabled.
Without much filler and after a 30-minute break, Mr Rockliff succinctly explained that he had tabled all documents provided to him by relevant departments and he was unable to provide briefings given by department representatives that were cabinet-in-confidence.
He said members of the House of Assembly would be provided confidential or in camera briefings on the stadium and contract with the AFL sometime in the future.
Mr Rockliff's reasoning for not tabling departmental advice was uncontroversial and understandable.
The explanation to the chamber late of Thursday was not the first time Mr Rockliff had to back down on a position he had decided to initially take this week.
Actually, it wasn't even the first time that day.
Mr Rockliff defended the Health Department's decision to recall $1000 COVID-19 bonus payments accidentally distributed to ineligible ambulance communications, yet hours later posted a statement on social media that he would direct the department to reverse its decision.
"No health workers will have to pay back their Frontline COVID bonus," he wrote in a post.
"I know some were paid it who weren't eligible, and have been asked to pay it back.
"And I'm saying now, it's not happening. It's our mistake and we'll own it."
It's been a rough week for the state's leader, which began with the threat of a censure motion and closed with the government's embarrassing loss of a vote on the floor of parliament, thus the loss of the government's control on the floor of the House of Assembly.
Thursday night's action has shown the government simply cannot rely on the tactic of arrogant obfuscation in dodging legitimate and often quite important questions now it governs in minority.
Similarly, the government cannot be seen as weak, yielding to each and every demand from Labor, the Greens, and more importantly, two particularly unpredictable independents.
