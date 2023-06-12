Kerry and Susan Frankcombe never could have known when they opened their laundrette in 1974 that it would become a Deloraine institution.
For almost five decades, the Deloraine Laundrette on Emu Road has been a cornerstone of its picturesque town and a "bread and butter" retro business providing a strangely loved service.
And although the business itself may not be going anywhere, the Frankcombes already have: in early May, after 48 years, the couple retired and moved on to "cleaner pastures".
After close to half a century, the Frankcombes - whose marriage is only five years older than the Laundrette itself - finally said their goodbyes, selling the Laundrette to new locals and truffle farming couple Geoff and Louisa Anderson.
"It was emotional and we had quite a bit of nostalgia letting go," Mr Frankcombe said.
"The laundry for us, it was like milking cows - it was a way of life. Even now, I'll drive home from town and think I need to go and check the laundry when I don't anymore; it will never leave us."
The Anderson family - who also purchased the Great Western Range farm 'Truffles of Tasmania' in September last year - have said they will continue running the laundrette in its current form, though with a few modernisations.
"There was never any thought of changing it from what it is," Mr Anderson said.
"And because of that we've become a part of the community and of a little family with Kerry and Susan - they love us for keeping their legacy going."
The laundrette has stood in the Old Fellows hall on Emu Road for 38 years, with the business originally being operated by the Frankcombes from a small building on the lower end of town for its first 10.
The couple moved the Laundrette into the hall - built in 1883 in the gothic Victorian style - in 1984, and became a long living part of the building's storied history.
What had once been a raucous '70s dance hall for Deloraine became an early '80s laundromat through the hard work of Mr Frankcombe, who almost entirely refitted the interior to serve the business's purpose by himself.
"There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears to turn it into what it is," he said.
"And I did it for Susan, really, to give her some comfort with money coming in. But once it was done, it gave me a lot of time to go fishing!"
Over the years, Mrs Frankcombe collected slips of paper from past customers - "love letters of the laundry," she calls them - some appreciative, some less so, but she said they reminded her of how much the place meant not just to her but to the community.
"There were people I have met who would tell me they'd been coming here for the last 17 years," Mrs Frankcombe said.
"And I knew what sort of service this was to so many people; that was the heart of why it's so wonderful to have Geoff and Louisa take over and keep it going."
The Deloraine Laundrette may be updated with new machinery in coming years, Mrs Anderson said, but its heart will remain the same.
"There is something about what it means to people in Deloraine," she said.
