The battle for fifth place in the Tasmanian State League could take an interesting turn on Saturday as Lauderdale host North Hobart.
The visitors sit in fifth position on the ladder, having won three matches, and come into the clash having upset reigning premiers Launceston by a point last weekend.
They hold a one-game advantage over their opponents, with Lauderdale having picked up both of their victories against Glenorchy.
The pair faced off in their traditional Anzac Day match-up, with North Hobart coming away 12.10 (82) to 6.14 (50) winners.
Heading into the contest, Lauderdale president Andrew Lyden paid tribute to Dion Mead, a club life member who died last week.
"He was an exceptional player and leader on field for 300-plus games but even that outstanding record pales into (insignificance) what he meant to the club and the people who have passed through it," the post read.
"Every member of our playing group, volunteers and members have benefited by knowing Dion. I am tremendously proud of the response of the Lauderdale family and playing group on learning of this tragedy. Thank you also to AFL Tasmania for their support."
The other Southern derby sees first-placed Kingborough host win-less Glenorchy at the Twin Ovals.
Kingborough will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season last weekend against North Launceston, having defeated the Magpies earlier this year.
The Tigers came away 119-point victors in their round-three clash as their prominent forward-line of Tyler Carter, Max Collidge and Jack Tomkinson all shared the goals.
After struggling for numbers in the off-season, dropping their development league side, Glenorchy have had close match-ups against Clarence and North Hobart - coming within four goals of both.
They come into the clash following a 53-point loss to Lauderdale at KGV last weekend. North Launceston have the bye.
