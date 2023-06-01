With Northern Hawks undefeated in Tasmanian Netball League's open category and Cavaliers the same in 19-and-unders, the sport in the Launceston region appears to be in rude health.
From the Hawks' perspective, gunning for 30-straight wins is as clear a sign there is of a successfully-run organisation with plenty of young talent coming through their system.
Co-captain Ash Mawer - who will lead the Hawks against Karana on Saturday - was thrilled to see the progress that had been made.
"It's really exciting to see some of the girls that have been a part of the program for a couple of years, like Lily Case, Lily Humphreys and Ella McArthur have all got the opportunity to take the court in an opens game," she said.
"They've definitely demonstrated their leadership in [19-and-under] team and earned the right to have a place on our bench and then also take the court."
Mawer also pointed to other players who are yet to make their open debut as ones to watch going forward.
"Paige Chorley's shooting accuracy is amazing, she's been one of the top shooters for a few weeks now and some of the defenders like Hallie Schuuring, she's doing a fabulous job as well, there's really promising development at our club," she said.
Mawer explained the youngsters' collaboration with the open team before and during the season had been a main driver behind their development, such as going to the gym together, working in area groups and ensuring relationships were built.
"Tess and I do try to foster that building of the team and bringing those young ones through and making sure it's not as daunting as it might seem," she said.
Cavaliers on the other hand could claim their youth development approach is unrivalled with a host of talented teenagers impressing at the 19s and open level.
Lynda Colgrave, Cavs' 19s coach, believed the club had created a supportive culture for those coming through.
"What we try and create is a club where we give everybody as many chances to build capacity," she said.
"We want to make sure that when the opportunity arises and there's an injury or something in the opens, that we build enough capacity in our 19s so that we've got people who can step up."
The idea came through with flying colours in the club's previous match, after a host of injuries hit the senior team. Proof also came in the fact that five Cavaliers 19s players represented Tasmania at the national championships earlier in the year.
With Hawks facing Karana and Cavs hosting Arrows, one would expect the burgeoning talent to continue to shine in Northern netball.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
