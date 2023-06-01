The son of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Barker discussed with his father the disposal of a firearm or firearms, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Brendan John Jordan, 47, gave evidence in the trial of Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and his mother Noelene June Jordan, 68, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker on august2, 2009.
Mr Barker, 36, of Campbell Town was found dead in his home after being shot four times with a .22 rifle.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked Mr Jordan about firearms which belonged to his grandparents Noel and Lois Jetson including a pump action .22 and a single barrel shotgun.
He said he saw a .22 pump action rifle with a flash eliminator [silencer] in the 1980's but did not know what happened to it.
"After the death of Shane Barker did you have a conversation with your father about getting rid of a firearm?," Mr Coates asked.
"Yes," Mr Jordan said.
"What sort?," Mr Coates asked.
"A single barrel shotgun," he said.
Mr Jordan said his father told him he cut it up and put it in a wheelie bin.
Mr Coates asked if he talked with his father on any other occasion.
"I've a vague recollection that [one] might have got put in water in Great Oyster Bay [off Swansea]," he said.
A telephone intercept recording of a conversation between Mr Jordan and his sister Rachel [Mr Barker's ex-wife] was played.
They discussed the pump action rifle with Mr Jordan saying "that's gone, it disappeared".
In the recorded conversation Ms Jordan tells her brother that: "Mum and Dad brought it to Brambletye [where she lived in August 2009] but she could not even remember it.
Mr Jordan told defence counsel Fran McCracken that he did not participate in disposal of any firearm or firearms.
He said he had a specific recollection of the wheelie bin disposal conversation but not of anything to do with Great Oyster Bay. The conversation was a considerable time after Mr Barker's death.
Mr Jordan said that members of the Jordan family would shoot a rifle at a tree at a property at Little Pine in the Central Highlands to sight it.
The jury has heard that it is the Crown case that a cartridge case found at Little Pine matched a case found at Mr Barker's home after his death.
He said that before his marriage broke down Mr Barker had visited and fired a weapon at Little Pine.
Mr Jordan said that his mother told him she told a "little white lie" saying that she was in Swansea on the night of the murder.
"Did she tell you why she lied?," Mr Coates asked.
"She didn't want to get into trouble for anything," Mr Jordan said.
Mr Jordan said that he was at home at the Lake House property on August 2 but had heard via a work colleague the next morning of Mr Barker's death.
He said he rang his sister and his wife to tell them on August 3.
Other witnesses on Thursday gave evidence that they saw Mr Jetson with the .22 pump action rifle including former police officers Kenneth Orr, Wayne Turale, firearm collector Graham McGraw as well as Mrs Jordan's brother Brett Jetson.
