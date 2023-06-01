The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brendan John Jordan gave evidence in the Shane Barker murder trial

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:09am, first published 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan John Jordan leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston
Brendan John Jordan leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston

The son of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Barker discussed with his father the disposal of a firearm or firearms, a Supreme Court jury heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.