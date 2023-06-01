Primary school students in Launceston's north-west are transforming the spoken words of their community into theatre, turning the memories of their school into a play called "Voices of Riverside".
Year five and six Riverside Primary School students have begun interviewing staff and community members about their experiences at the state's largest public school to make "verbatim theatre".
A form of documentary stage play, verbatim theatre uses exclusively real people's words, taking testimony from recorded interviews as the base of a play and crafting them into scenes and a coherently themed narrative.
Riverside Primary drama teacher Emma Hill said this type of "theatre of nostalgia" allowed students to access drama in a purposeful, meaningful way.
"Any child from any confidence level can do something in producing this type of play," Ms Hill said.
"And this being the biggest public school in the state, Riverside has a lot of great memories and history to share and connect over."
Verbatim theatre is "like a theatrical time capsule" in its collection of real stories and real events told by the people they happened to.
For young students, it offers the life skills of asking questions, interacting with their community and expression in both the artistic and emotional sense.
"This gives them a range of skill sets: capturing stories, script writing, narrating, building them and translating them to the stage," Ms Hill said.
"The whole time, the students are authentic to the spoken word and work creatively around it in various mediums like dance or song."
This school term, the students have focused on learning the ethics of using their interview content, the skills of asking questions in those settings and finding the "golden nuggets" of memories to turn into theatre.
Interviews of members of their community, including younger students at the school and Launceston-based Aboriginal artist Aunty Lola Greeno, have already begun.
Students Maxwell Nutting, Asha Simeoni, and Shalom Mapoza are some of the students involved in Voices of Riverside. They said the process was helping them express what they love about their primary school and community.
"I love the opportunities Riverside gives me and the support of the teachers; I hope that makes the play," Shalom said.
And Maxwell said it has been interesting to hear how Riverside's community of the past was different in some ways but not in how much it loved its sense of place.
"We've never done anything like this before, talking with people from the past about what happened in their lives and how things are different from then to now," he said.
"I'm excited to talk to them more about it."
The entire grade five and six cohorts of students will work on the play for the remainder of the year, aiming to perform it in term four of the school year.
Ms Hill said any Riverside resident could answer the question, "What makes Riverside a wonderful community to live in?"
Responses can be emailed to emma.hill1@decyp.tas.gov.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
