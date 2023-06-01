The Examiner
Primary school students will create verbatim theatre from voices of their community

By Declan Durrant
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Riverside Primary School students Asha Simeoni, Maxwell Nutting and Shalom Mapoza with photos of past students. Photo by Phillip Biggs for The Examiner
Primary school students in Launceston's north-west are transforming the spoken words of their community into theatre, turning the memories of their school into a play called "Voices of Riverside".

