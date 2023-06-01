St Pats' club stalwart Tim Faul is set to play his 300th game against Perth in NTFA division one on Saturday.
Now the reserves' playing-coach, the 41-year-old has played a remarkable 265 matches at senior level with 97 goals to his name, despite being a defender for the majority of his career.
Faul's accomplishments are near endless; on the field he has made five grand finals - although he is unlucky enough to have lost all of them - in seniors he was vice-captain for seven years, voted best utility three times, most improved twice, most consistent and best backman.
While in reserves he won best first-year player and finals MVP in 2004 and in 2022 he won most consistent.
Off the field, Faul has been a committed servant to the club, having been a board member for 12 years and serving as treasurer in 2012.
All of these accomplishments culminated in a life membership to the Saints in 2016.
Speaking humbly of what he has achieved, Faul said his focused remained on their match against the Magpies.
"I personally would probably rather treat it as another game, but obviously it's a little bit bigger than that, it's a long time coming, but I'm pretty excited to get there," he said.
Reflecting on his career, the one-club man felt he had played the support role throughout his time.
"I'm not the best at talking about myself that way, but I guess I was an honest, reliable defender, I never thought myself as a good footballer, but I've played with a lot of good footballers," he said.
"I'm someone that always had a crack, always gave everything and always left it out on the footy field."
Faul admitted his service to the club had come from a sense of duty, one that most volunteers of his endurance would share, but more than that, he felt as though it was a way he could give back.
A premiership medal has remained elusive despite playing in more than 30 finals matches and while Faul did accept that was why people play football, if he were to finish without one it would still be a career he would reflect on fondly.
"I don't lose any sleep over it, it'd be nice to win one, but to be honest, once I finished playing I'm going to be their to support the team anyway - who knows, maybe this year could be my year," he said.
Asked how he would best like to celebrate his latest milestone, Faul gave a simple answer: "I think any beer that's cold is alright with me."
In the seniors, the Saints have been in scarcely believable form, winning their last three matches by more than a combined 400 points, but they have a tough task against a hungry Perth team who suffered their first defeat last round.
Elsewhere, Bridport will visit UTAS in a bid to win their second on the trot after their nail-biter against Evandale.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Eagles, who will host Lilydale on Saturday. Old Launcestonians and East Coast will battle in a match that could prove crucial in the race for fifth place and Old Scotch host Meander Valley.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
