On travelling around Launceston, I do not find people speeding, what I find has increased is pedestrians abusing 'Don't Walk' signs.
I would guarantee every day I venture into the city I observe what I call 'red light walkers'.
I have witnessed people pushing a pram with toddlers in tow abusing the system.
Obviously our police are no longer around our city streets to kerb the problem, probably can't make any money out of it.
The problem as I see it is, people start with a small thing in not following regulations, then it grows. What they need to consider is when it gets to drivers ignoring red lights and the pedestrian get hit, the pedestrian will always come off second best.
Ross Somann-Crawford, East Launceston
I drive into Launceston four days a week, changing the speed limit for the main streets to 50 is stupid, you can only drive to the conditions.
Some days you can only do 40, other days you can cruise through at 60, no problem, so why change it, it regulates itself.
Anne Bennett, George Town
All aboard for Lance Carroll's suggestion for a light rail service from Longford to Newstead (The Examiner, June 2).
Good luck with that one, it exudes common sense utilising existing infrastructure and possibly a band of willing volunteers from North East Rail proponents.
Great idea Lance and I look forward to getting aboard.
Malcolm Leedham, Mowbray
Much as been said recently around Meander Valley councillor John Temple putting forward a motion to write to the Premier and offer the Ashley site for the proposed stadium, in exchange for the new prison being located at Macquarie Point.
What has not been reported is that this was originally on the council agenda as simply a Question Without Notice, and the General Manager (or ex-GM, as he has since submitted his resignation) insisted it needed to be put forward as a motion instead.
So what could have been simply a tongue-in-cheek question has instead become something more, something that has put the issues around local councils and their role further into question.
Martin Hamilton, Westbury
Two important documents were presented to the City of Launceston Council last week.
The first was a report, and after some seven months of preparation, on the progress of the Albert Hall Renewal Project.
It concluded quite clearly, and after multiple design, construction and value considerations, that the proposed renewal cannot be built for the $11 million federally funded budget. Council anticipates it will need to fund a shortfall of some $6 million. Clearly it is not sensible to proceed as proposed.
The redevelopment requires the existing eastern wing to be totally demolished.
But why? The first two of 10 project aims listed in the report are that a larger main entrance be created with improved equal access and that an adequately sized foyer be included to double as exhibition space.
That's great but those requirements can easily be achieved by simply enlarging the existing foyer with its double height ceiling, grand freestanding staircase and fully glazed walls overlooking the City Park.
Work that would well fit the budget.
But after a very poor debate and with only half the councillors even speaking, it was voted to push on. The 2023/24 annual budget was also presented.
Under the proposed Capital Works spending program several million-dollar projects are listed including the Alexandra Suspension Bridge, the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre redevelopment, roads reconstruction and resealing, etc, but the Albert Hall renewal is not mentioned?
So if you only read the proposed budget paper, which council is encouraging all rate payers and residents to do, you would know nothing of the $6 million dollar funding allocation to meet the Albert Hall shortfall.
Jim Dickenson, Launceston.
