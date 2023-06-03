The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | Launceston jaywalking a bigger problem than speeding

By Letters to the Editor
June 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

DRIVERS NOT THE PROBLEM

On travelling around Launceston, I do not find people speeding, what I find has increased is pedestrians abusing 'Don't Walk' signs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.